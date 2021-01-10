NAVFAC Southeast awards MACC for west area of operations

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $249 million design-build and design-bid-build, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) firm-fixed-price multiple award construction contract (MACC), Sept. 29, for construction projects primarily located in the western portion of the NAVAC Southeast area of operations (AO).



The seven small businesses include Bristol Design Build Services, LLC from Anchorage, Alaska; HGL Construction, Inc. from Midwest City, Oklahoma; Klutina River Contractors from Irvine, California; PacWest-Korte JV from Temecula, California; The Clement Group, LLC from Montgomery, Alabama; VHB LLC from Boyds, Maryland; and Walga Ross Group 3 JV from Joplin, Missouri. These seven contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract.



MACC contracts are used to pre-qualify a group of contractors (usually four to seven) with respect to performance, experience, capability and safety and then issue task orders to them for projects that meet the parameters of the MACC. MACCs save the command and the government time and resources.



The work to be performed will primarily consist of general building type projects (new construction, renovation, alteration, demolition, and repair work) including, but not limited to, aviation and aircraft facilities, marine facilities, barracks and personnel housing facilities, administrative facilities, warehouses and supply facilities, training facilities, personnel support and service facilities, security level facilities, abatement and handling of hazardous materials (including and not limited to asbestos, lead paint and mold remediation).



All work on this contract will be within the western portion of the NAVFAC Southeast AO, which includes Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.



All seven contractors will be awarded $1,000 to satisfy the guaranteed minimum.



The contract consists of a five-year ordering period for a maximum of 60 months or a maximum value of $249 million, whichever comes first. There are no options and no task orders being issued at this time.



Small businesses play a vital role in the American economy - employing half of our country's workforce, creating nearly two out of every three new American jobs, and often being the source of the next great American innovation. NAVFAC Southeast strives to meet its goals and build on its successes by providing contract opportunities to these businesses.



“NAVFAC Southeast invests in small businesses to support our national defense,” said John Bazylewicz, NAVFAC Southeast assistant deputy director for Small Business. “Small businesses fuel the American dream, which grows the local and federal economies that ultimately strengthen the warfighter.”



Bazylewicz explained that small businesses provide construction, professional and supported services expertise that support the Navy’s mission and the men and women in uniform. It is through strong policy and sound business processes that NAVFAC is able to develop capabilities based strategies that consider program risks, cost, schedule and technical requirements that help meet the expectations of supported commanders while supporting public policy objectives.



Each year NAVFAC establishes target goals for Small Business, Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), Historically Underutilized Business Zone Small Business (HUBZONE), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and Women-Owned Small Business categories. Utilizing these small business concerns to the maximum extent practicable is a matter of National interest with both social and economic benefits.

