NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Oct. 1, 2021) Cmdr. William Carroll assumed command of Independence-variant littoral combat Ship USS Oakland (LCS 24) Gold Crew during an assumption of command ceremony Oct. 1, on board Naval Base San Diego.



Carroll was previously assigned as the executive officer aboard Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) before assuming command of Oakland Gold Crew.



“It is an incredible honor to be the first commanding officer of OAKLAND Gold,” said Carroll. “Every day will bring new challenges as we build the command and train for deployment. I have the utmost faith in the crew to build an indomitable will that will enable us to meet any challenge head.”



Carroll completes the command triad with Cmdr. Andrew Laidler as executive officer and Command Senior Chief Blake Wohl as the senior enlisted leader. Laidler praised the work of Oakland Gold Sailors and getting to this point.



“The crew and I could not be more excited to have our commanding officer onboard with us now,” said Laidler. “The sailors of Oakland Gold crew have worked tirelessly over the last year to complete schools, training, and certifications to be ready to take the hull. Today we are one step closer to achieving that goal.”



Oakland Gold Crew is preparing to complete their basic phase certification later this year.



LCS are high-speed, agile, shallow draft, mission-focused surface combatants designed for operations in the littoral environment, yet fully capable of open ocean operations. As part of the surface fleet. LCS has the ability to counter and outpace evolving threats independently or within a network of surface combatants.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 15:57 Story ID: 406547 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 29 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Oakland (LCS 24) Gold Crew holds Assumption of Command Ceremony, by PO2 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.