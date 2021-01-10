USS Detroit (LCS 7) Holds Exchange of Command Ceremony

By Lt. Garrett E. Richards, Detroit Blue Public Affairs

Cmdr. Jimmy Lawton, USS Detroit (LCS 7) (Gold crew) commanding officer, relieved Cmdr. Joseph Caldwell, Detroit (Blue Crew) commanding officer, during a socially-distanced ceremony onboard Detroit Oct. 1.



In keeping with the rotational crew model used on Littoral Combat Ships (LCS), the Sailors and officers of Detroit’s Gold and Blue Crews conducted a hull turnover, where Detroit Gold Sailors assumed responsibility of the ship’s operation and maintenance from their counterparts on the Blue Crew. This operational model allows for the Sailors of both rotational crews to have some valuable time off-hull, during which they have the opportunity to train and certify at Naval Station Mayport’s LCS Training Facility (LTF).



“The rotational crew model is one of many aspects that make LCS ships unique in the world of Surface Warfare,” notes Cmdr. Caldwell, a native of Augusta, Georgia. “While we will certainly miss being aboard our ship for the last seven months, we know she is good hands with Jimmy and his team and we look forward to the opportunity to train at the LTF.”



Detroit Blue’s Gunner’s Mate First Class Dustin Jackson, agrees. “It has been a rewarding and productive on-hull period,” says Jackson, a native of Fort Worth, Texas. “That being said, the unique LCS model allows us to step back, catch our breath, and dedicate our time to training.”



USS Detroit is one of four littoral combat ships under Surface Division Two One.



The Littoral Combat Ship is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

