CENSEALSWCC Updates Name to NLEAD

Courtesy Photo | MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 26, 2021) Two combatant craft assault crafts (CCA) assigned to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 26, 2021) Two combatant craft assault crafts (CCA) assigned to the special boat team TWENTY perform a high-speed pass alongside the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 26, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Center for SEAL and SWCC (CENSEALSWCC) changed its name to Naval Special Warfare Leadership Education and Development (NLEAD) Command Oct. 1.



NLEAD is responsible for the education and development of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators through professional military education, critical skills training, and career management.



Approved by Naval Education and Training Command and Naval Special Warfare Command, the name change defines the command’s critical mission for the force and distinguishes it from the similarly named Naval Special Warfare Center. Naval Special Warfare values cognitive, character and leadership development as it provides a competitive edge against adversaries in an uncertain and challenging geo-political environment.



“Updating our command’s name may seem like a small change, but it is one of many in the evolution of NSW’s unwavering commitment to the professionalization and development of our team,” said Capt. Ryan Shann, commanding officer, NLEAD.



NLEAD provides professional military education through leadership milestone courses, such a platoon and troop leader courses, and leverages technology and digital content to share professional development information with the force. NLEAD’s education programs not only offer critical skills training but also online education from top academic institutions and counseling for those pursuing academic certificates, degrees, and other scholarship opportunities.



Through close coordination with MyNavy HR personnel offices, NLEAD assists with career management by maintaining the community’s leadership and development roadmap and overseeing enlisted advancement.



“NSW, as the nation’s premier naval commando force, is undergoing deliberate and urgent transformation to meet new threats and create opportunities to maintain competitive advantage,” said Rear Adm. H.W. Howard, III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command. “NSW and NLEAD are firmly committed to the education and development of our people--our flagship weapon system and capital resource—and we have an urgency to learn and evolve for Strategic Competition.”



NLEAD is a learning center under Naval Education and Training Command as part of the MyNavy HR Force Development pillar. Located at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado in San Diego, Calif., NLEAD oversees the leadership education and development of Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combatant Craft Crewmen. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premier maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders.



For more on NLEAD, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/NLEAD.