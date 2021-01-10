Mammograms: Prevention with a Smile

Courtesy Photo | Martin Army Community Hospital Mammography Department's Medical Support Assistant...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Martin Army Community Hospital Mammography Department's Medical Support Assistant Sharon Solomon distributed goodie bags to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month. see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, GA – “When patients come to Mammography, we don’t do average, we do awesome!”



Martin Army Community Hospital Medical Support Assistant Sharon Solomon exudes enthusiasm and energy because she wants to ensure patients come back for their routine mammograms.



““I greet and check-in our patients,” said Solomon. “I book appointments and make sure our patients have a pleasant experience so they don’t mind seeing us next year.”



Solomon returned to BMACH in 2015 for her second stint, after working at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Hood, Texas. On active duty, the former food service specialist served all over the South and even overseas, before retiring in 1998.



“I am an Army veteran and working for BMACH makes me feel like I’m still part of something bigger than myself,” said Solomon. “I feel like I’m still serving and doing my part.”



The St. Louis native now calls Georgia home and pours her heart into her work.



“The best part of my job is when a patient tells me what an awesome clinic we have and how we go the extra mile to make them feel comfortable,” said Solomon. “I love what I do and when you are passionate about what you do, you seem to find the energy you need.”



Solomon shines throughout the year, welcoming patients to BMACH’s Mammography. But every October she gets to shine even brighter.



“I first got involved in Breast Cancer Awareness Month from my former supervisor,” said Solomon. “She knows I am an awesome planner so she asked me to help. It kind of stuck with me and I love it!”



Spot the odd flamingo? Solomon’s idea. Painted rock scavenger hunt? Solomon’s idea. Raffles? Gift baskets? Ice cream socials? Yes, you guessed it. But behind all the pink-themed fun is also vital education about a cancer that affects more than 280,000 Americans, women and men, each year.



“I get my ideas from everyday life,” said Solomon. “I try to do things that people can relate to and understand. They can take what they learned and share with their families.”



This year, beneficiaries and staff can look forward to a “Rock With Me” campaign, a “Walk in My Shoes” display, a fun walk and of course ice cream.