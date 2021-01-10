Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mammograms: Prevention with a Smile [Image 1 of 2]

    Mammograms: Prevention with a Smile

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Martin Army Community Hospital

    Martin Army Community Hospital Mammography Department's Medical Support Assistant Sharon Solomon kicks off the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
    activities.

    U.S. Army photo by Ron Mooney

    Georgia
    Breast Cancer Awareness
    Fort Benning
    Martin Army Community Hospital
    BMACH
    Mammography Department

