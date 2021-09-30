NAVFAC Southeast awards Large Area MACC

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $900 million design-build and design-bid-build, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) firm-fixed-price multiple award construction contract (MACC), Sept. 28, for construction projects primarily located within the NAVAC Southeast area of operations (AO).



The seven large businesses include Gilbane Federal from Concord, California; Hensel Phelps Construction Co. from Orlando, Florida; The Korte Company from Saint Louis, Missouri; M. A. Mortenson Company (doing business as Mortenson Construction) from Minneapolis, Minnesota; RQ Construction, LLC from Carlsbad, California; Sauer Incorporated from Jacksonville, Florida; and Walsh Federal, LLC from Chicago, Illinois; These five contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract.



MACC contracts are used to pre-qualify a group of contractors (usually four to seven) with respect to performance, experience, capability and safety and then issue task orders to them for projects that meet the parameters of the MACC. MACCs save the command and the government time and resources.



Construction will primarily consist of general building type projects, either new construction or renovations, including administrative facilities, training facilities, hangars, bachelor enlisted quarters, dormitories, maintenance facilities, commissaries and retail stores and other similar types of facilities for the areas managed by NAVFAC Southeast.



All work on this contract will be within the NAVFAC Southeast AO, which includes Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Additional work may be authorized by the NAVFAC Southeast Chief of Contracts within the AO if it falls outside of these locations.



All seven contractors will be awarded $1,000 to satisfy the guaranteed minimum.



The contract consists of a five-year ordering period for a maximum of 60 months or a maximum value of $900 million, whichever comes first. There are no options.

