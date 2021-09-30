Exchange senior enlisted leader visits Hill AFB

Photo By Todd Cromar | (Left to right) Tammy Harriston, General Manager of the Utah Exchange, Col. Jenise...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | (Left to right) Tammy Harriston, General Manager of the Utah Exchange, Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing Commander, Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor, and Chief Master Sgt. Raymond Riley, 75th Air Base Wing Command Chief on Sept. 29, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Osby met with installation leadership to discuss the Exchange’s ongoing efforts to improve quality of life for the Hill community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor is ensuring Hill Air Force Base Airmen, retirees and military families have what they need to stay ready and resilient through the Exchange.



Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby met with 75th Air Base Wing Commander Col. Jenise Carroll and 75th Air Base Wing Chief Master Sgt. Raymond Riley Sept. 29 to focus on how the Department of Defense retailer can make life better for the Hill AFB community.



“The Exchange is all in to make Hill Air Force Base a great place to work and live,” said Osby, one of about 30 active-duty service members assigned to the Exchange. “We’re committed to expanding and improving our services and options to best serve the community.”



Last year, the Exchange completed a $7 million floor-to-ceiling renovation of the Hill AFB shopping center, including new flooring, fixtures, layout, décor and more throughout the main store, food court and mall.



“The updated Exchange offers a modern shopping experience for the Hill community, along with greater variety and convenience,” said Hill AFB Exchange General Manager Tammy Hairston. “We’re continually looking for ways to improve Exchange offerings for Airmen and families.”



The Exchange is planning to add quick-serve restaurants to nearby Expresses in the coming months.



An Eddie Peppers Mexican restaurant is slated to open at Hill’s mini-mall Express. Fifty miles south of Hill AFB, the Camp Williams Express will be getting a Hunt Brothers Pizza, as well as new coolers and a fresh layout next year. The Dugway Proving Ground Express will also be getting a face lift in 2022, with a new walk-in freezer, reach-in coolers and a more open layout.



Shopping the Exchange strengthens the Hill community, as 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community through funding for critical programs, as well as capital improvements like the recent shopping center upgrade. In 2020, the Hill AFB Exchange generated more than $487,000 for on-base quality-of-life programs.



“It matters where you shop,” Osby said. “Small changes can make a big difference in a community. The Exchange is passionate about enhancing the quality of life for our heroes.”



During his visit, Osby also thanked Exchange associates for their dedicated service.