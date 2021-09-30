Charlotte, NC Ships Out First Musician in 14 Years

CHARLOTTE, NC (September 29, 2021) – Recently, William Ledbetter, a Future Sailor (FS) who was enrolled in the delayed entry program out of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina’s Greensboro station, and native of Hampton, VA., was the first Navy Musician (MU) to ship out of Charlotte, NC in 14 years. After he successfully completes Navy boot camp, FS Ledbetter will go on to play the Bass instrument and will be the first African American to do so for the United States Navy Band Washington, D.C.



Ledbetter attended auditions in Washington D.C. for the Navy Band and later was selected for an interview along with other strong performing candidates. The United States Navy Band, Washington D.C., had only one opening available for applicants. After several rounds of auditions and interviews, Ledbetter was chosen to fill that position, guaranteeing him a job in the United States Navy as a Navy musician.



Master Chief Musician Greta Loggins, a member of The United States Navy Band, was an attendant of the auditions and went on to say that though they had many great and talented auditioners, “Ledbetter had an amazing and memorable performance and that he will fit the team well.”



FS Ledbetter will report to the United States Navy Band Washington, D. C., after completing eight weeks of training at Recruit Training Command (RTC) in Great Lakes, IL., where he will be advanced to a Petty Officer First Class.



