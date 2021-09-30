Yokota Airmen manage fuel for the fight

YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN – Fuels management is a vital part of getting aircraft off the ground and into the air. On most days it isn’t uncommon to see aircraft like the C-130J Super Hercules, UH-1N Iroquois helicopter, and CV-22 Osprey take off from Yokota’s flight line to accomplish the 374th Airlift Wing’s mission throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



Every drop of fuel that comes through Yokota Air Base is handled by the 374th Logistic Readiness Squadron Fuels Management Flight, which is responsible for receiving, distributing, and storing the life blood of flight operations. On a daily basis, they ensure home station aircraft, transient aircraft and any supporting vehicles are adequately fueled to sustain Yokota’s vital mission.



“In case of any contingency operation or wartime situation, we’re ready,” said Tech. Sgt. Quincy Moore, 374th LRS Fuels Service Center NCO in charge. “We have valuable fuel on hand, 24/7 that is ready to be dispensed.”



To support Yokota’s consistent operations, whether it’s training, or real-world operations across the Pacific, the fuels management flight is organized into several specialist sections that all work in tandem to accomplish the same goal.



“The fuels service center is the control focal point in charge of dispatching and oversees fuels activities on base,” said Moore. “Cryogenics is in charge of liquid oxygen containment, providing adequate oxygen for pilots to breath while flying.”



Along with fuels service center and cryogenics, the flight has a section and materials ready to mobilize.



“Our WRM or war reserve material is a stock pile of all of our mobile equipment,” said Moore. “If we had to go to an island and support an operation, it’s basically our warehouse of mobile pumping units, filter separators, and contingency equipment if we have to deploy within the region.”



A familiar saying within the fuels management community is “without fuel, pilots are pedestrians,” a phrase that signifies just how vital the Airmen in the fuels management flight are to getting every piece of equipment, vehicle and aircraft on and through this installation.



“I’m proud of my team and what we do every day, said Moore. “Any time you see an aircraft take off, you know that we had a hand in making sure it took off safely and effectively and that it has clean fuel to reach its destination.”



The Airmen of the fuels management flight ensure tanks are filled, supporting the 374th Airlift Wing mission to perform rapid global mobility and agile airlift operations as the primary Western Pacific airlift hub for peacetime and contingency operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 03:46 Story ID: 406377 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota Airmen manage fuel for the fight, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.