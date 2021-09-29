DLA Troop Support celebrates retirement of two civilian employees

Photo By Nancy Benecki | The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of two civilian...... read more read more Photo By Nancy Benecki | The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of two civilian employees during a ceremony Sept. 27 in Philadelphia. Janet Day (left) of the Business Process Support office, retired after 40 years of service. Sharon (Sherri) Leslie, also of the Business Process Support office, retired after 21 years of federal service. see less | View Image Page

Janet Day of the Business Process Support office retired after 40 years of service. Sharon (Sherri) Leslie, also from BPS, retired after 21 years of federal service.



DLA Troop Support Commander Brig. Gen. Eric Shirley presided over the ceremony and congratulated the retirees on their combined 61 years of federal service. He also thanked their families for the support they offered throughout the years.



“A great part of one’s success can be attributed to their support system at home, and for our honorees today, that’s true for both of these ladies who are being recognized today on the occasion of their retirement,” Shirley said. “Sometimes our families at home, unfortunately, are faced with some sacrifice because of the duties that you ladies have attended to so well over these past decades of service. That family sacrifice is never easy.”



Each retiree received a certificate of retirement, DLA Troop Support mementos and a commander’s coin. In addition, Leslie’s husband, Roger, received a spouse’s certificate of appreciation.



Day’s federal career started in 1981 as a clerk typist at the Navy Printing and Publications Office. In 1984, she joined the Defense Industrial Supply Center as a supply clerk typist in the Emergency Supply Operations Center. She worked on the center’s first personal computers, which led to the development of the personal computer application group and the distribution of personal computers to employees. Day is retiring as a demand supply chain analyst in BPS for the Construction and Equipment and the Clothing and Textile supply chains.



“It’s been 40 years, and I’m looking forward to the next 40 or so, doing the many things that I enjoy [such as] hobbies, outreach, and just enjoying it,” Day said.



After graduating high school, Leslie joined the Navy Junior ROTC program and then the Navy, following in her father’s footsteps. She spent five years on active duty in Adak, Alaska; Bremerton, Washington; and Lewes, Delaware. After the birth of her first child, Leslie left active duty, and returned as a Navy reservist following her second child’s birth. She joined DLA as a contractor but was soon recalled to active duty to be part of the first Navy Customs Battalion in Kuwait. After returning from active duty, she was selected as a DLA intern. Leslie is retiring as a BPS business process analyst, where her roles included managing aspects of the government acquisition website FedMall and assisting with day-to-day issues. She is also former state commander for the Delaware Veterans of Foreign Wars and the only woman to ever hold the role.



“I thoroughly enjoyed my job here at DLA,” Leslie said. “I’ve worked hard, I achieved as much as I could in the short time I was here. I have a lot of family here at DLA, so hopefully when things get back to somewhat normal, we can have picnics and parties again, and we can all get together.”