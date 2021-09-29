Demobilizing Guard Soldiers to affect installation services

Photo By Kevin Larson | Maj. Clint Brooks, 188th Infantry Brigade chief of operations, briefs installation...... read more read more Photo By Kevin Larson | Maj. Clint Brooks, 188th Infantry Brigade chief of operations, briefs installation leadership and staff during a tabletop exercise to rehearse cohort movement for the National Guard southwest border demobilization taking place on Fort Stewart October through November; local Soldiers and families can expect to see impacts with services, especially medical, on post during the demobilization. see less | View Image Page

Several hundred National Guard Soldiers will be seen across Fort Stewart October through November as they demobilize from supporting the southwest border mission.



The demobilization will affect services on the installation. Soldiers and families may see delays in or increased wait times for ID card appointments and medical appointments.



“We’ll see an increase of Soldiers on the Fort Stewart foot print,” said John Cubbedge, garrison mobilization support specialist.



Wait times for medical appointments, urgent care and emergency room care will increase because of this mission, said Sean Mclaughlin, Winn Army Community Hospital plans chief. Eight providers from Winn Army Community Hospital will support the demobilization.



“That’s a loss of 168 appointments for Fort Stewart Soldiers and families,” said Mclaughlin. “On a normal day, wait times are three days for a same-day appointment and 16 days for a routine appointment. Shifting eight providers to support the demobilization doubles wait times to six days and 32 days, respectively.”



Additional medical personnel have been brought in to help with the demobilization, Cubbedge said.



“We want to make sure we provide adequate health care for the Fort Stewart community and their families,” he said.

Urgent care can also absorb the impact on Fort Stewart Soldiers and families, Mclaughlin said.



“Wait times will be longer, though, so network providers can establish care with new patients,” he said. “Increased use of the Emergency Room is also expected, and wait times will increase there. We appreciate your patience. Please address concerns to the patient care advocate.”



The demobilizing National Guard Soldiers will use other on-post facilities, too, Cubbedge said.



“You’ll see increased foot traffic in the PX, commissary, MWR facilities and I guarantee you’ll see them at the food court,” he said.



The demobilization will run from October through November. The highest number of demobilizing National Guard Soldiers will be in mid-October. Fort Stewart is a mobilization force generation installation. Demobilizing National Guard units after completing deployments is one mission of an MFGI.