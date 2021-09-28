Maj. Clint Brooks, 188th Infantry Brigade chief of operations, briefs installation leadership and staff during a tabletop exercise to rehearse cohort movement for the National Guard southwest border demobilization taking place on Fort Stewart October through November; local Soldiers and families can expect to see impacts with services, especially medical, on post during the demobilization.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 13:40
|Photo ID:
|6861829
|VIRIN:
|210928-O-WJ404-202
|Resolution:
|3024x3024
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Demobilizing Guard Soldiers to affect installation services, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Demobilizing Guard Soldiers to affect installation services
