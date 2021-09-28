Maj. Clint Brooks, 188th Infantry Brigade chief of operations, briefs installation leadership and staff during a tabletop exercise to rehearse cohort movement for the National Guard southwest border demobilization taking place on Fort Stewart October through November; local Soldiers and families can expect to see impacts with services, especially medical, on post during the demobilization.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 13:40 Photo ID: 6861829 VIRIN: 210928-O-WJ404-202 Resolution: 3024x3024 Size: 2.38 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Demobilizing Guard Soldiers to affect installation services, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.