Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Demobilizing Guard Soldiers to affect installation services

    Demobilizing Guard Soldiers to affect installation services

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Clint Brooks, 188th Infantry Brigade chief of operations, briefs installation leadership and staff during a tabletop exercise to rehearse cohort movement for the National Guard southwest border demobilization taking place on Fort Stewart October through November; local Soldiers and families can expect to see impacts with services, especially medical, on post during the demobilization.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 13:40
    Photo ID: 6861829
    VIRIN: 210928-O-WJ404-202
    Resolution: 3024x3024
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Demobilizing Guard Soldiers to affect installation services, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Demobilizing Guard Soldiers to affect installation services

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter ARmy Airfield
    Southwest border demobilization

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT