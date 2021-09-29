Travis D. Prien Receives the FY20 General James L. Jones Safety Award

Travis D. Prien was selected as one of the two individual award winners of the General James L. Jones Safety Award for fiscal year 2020. This award is eligible to all active-duty Navy and Marine Corps personnel, civilians and reservists and was presented at the Navy League Sea-Air-Space Exposition in August.



Mr. Prien has been a federal employee for over 24 years with 16 years of service as a firefighter and over 8 years as an occupational safety and health specialist. He currently works under Marine Corps Installations National Capital Region at Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCINCR-MCBQ) Safety Division as the lead instructor and manager for the Confined Space Program and Simulator at MCB Quantico.



As a health occupational specialist, he provided occupational safety and health program execution and oversight to base and tenant commands, to include Marine Barracks Washington 8th and I. He directed ground operational and tactical safety programs and oversaw mishap reporting, investigation and recordkeeping. He maintained liaison with the operational forces’ safety managers for clarification and safety policy assurance and provided management oversight of confined space safety programs. He assisted and completed tasks in various Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) programs, industrial hygiene and occupational and environmental health hazards, explosives safety, recreation and off-duty safety, traffic safety and other off-duty safety. Additionally, he worked with base and tenant activities to ensure compliance with the Marine Corps safety orders, federal regulations and applicable directives to ensure the safety of personnel and assets within MCINCR—MCBQ.



One of Prien’s greatest accomplishments was the state-of-the-art Confined Space, Fall Protection and Lockout/Tagout Training Simulator that he designed to further improve the confined space program. This simulator allows employees to get hands-on experience for multiple safety scenarios they encounter in the field and has provided training to multiple commands within the Marine Corps. To save costs, Mr. Prien gathered recyclable material to use in the construction of the project. Last year, he was selected by the Naval Safety and Environment Training Center to present at the 2020 Annual Joint Safety and Environmental Professional Development Symposium, where he discussed the evolution of confined space training and highlighted the simulator’s advanced technology capabilities and usefulness in training.



His other notable accomplishments include the spearheading and formation of the Occupational Safety and Environment Health Working Group to assist with programmatic issues across the Marine Corps, identifying over 2,000 confined spaces on MCB Quantico and working to properly label and secure them, developing a Confined Space Standard Operating Procedure and training over 160 employees annually. When he first took over the program, the unit’s confined space training compliance was zero, and now compliance is at 98%.



In addition to his regular duties, Mr. Prien serves as a principal instructor for the Military Occupational Specialty course, Ground Safety for Marines 8012, which ensures that Marine Corps safety officers and managers are equipped to execute an effective command safety program. Mr. Prien also volunteers at his local fire department in his spare time.

