Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Virtual symposium to focus on women in leadership

    2021 Women's Leadership Symposium

    Photo By Michele Ruff | The Air Force Materiel Command will host its second Women’s Leadership Symposium...... read more read more

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Story by Marisa Alia-Novobilski 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host its second Women’s Leadership Symposium Nov. 8, with the theme of “Women in Leadership – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”

    The virtual event will be hosted on ZoomGov, 12:00-4:30 p.m. ET, and is open to all AFMC military and civilian personnel.

    “We are the most diverse major command in the United States Air Force. This is an opportunity to celebrate our diversity and learn from those women leaders who have blazed new paths and set the stage so we can all lead and succeed into the future,” said Patricia M. Young, AFMC Executive Director. “This is an opportunity to learn, grow, network and develop. We encourage all of our AFMC Airmen to find time in their schedules to attend this year’s event.”

    Speakers will include leaders from across the AFMC and Air Force. Topics include diversity and inclusion, coaching, mentorship, work/life integration, resilience and adversity, career development and more.

    To register, visit https://go.usa.gov/xMNXr. Registration closes on Nov. 3.

    For questions or additional information on the event, contact Kelly Ashworth at kelly.ashworth@us.af.mil.

    For registration questions, contact the AFMC Protocol office at WPAFB.protocol.workflow@us.af.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 11:59
    Story ID: 406289
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual symposium to focus on women in leadership, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    2021 Women's Leadership Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Symposium
    AFMC
    Women's leadership symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT