Virtual symposium to focus on women in leadership

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host its second Women’s Leadership Symposium Nov. 8, with the theme of “Women in Leadership – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”



The virtual event will be hosted on ZoomGov, 12:00-4:30 p.m. ET, and is open to all AFMC military and civilian personnel.



“We are the most diverse major command in the United States Air Force. This is an opportunity to celebrate our diversity and learn from those women leaders who have blazed new paths and set the stage so we can all lead and succeed into the future,” said Patricia M. Young, AFMC Executive Director. “This is an opportunity to learn, grow, network and develop. We encourage all of our AFMC Airmen to find time in their schedules to attend this year’s event.”



Speakers will include leaders from across the AFMC and Air Force. Topics include diversity and inclusion, coaching, mentorship, work/life integration, resilience and adversity, career development and more.



To register, visit https://go.usa.gov/xMNXr. Registration closes on Nov. 3.



For questions or additional information on the event, contact Kelly Ashworth at kelly.ashworth@us.af.mil.



For registration questions, contact the AFMC Protocol office at WPAFB.protocol.workflow@us.af.mil.