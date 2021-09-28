2021 Women's Leadership Symposium

The Air Force Materiel Command will host its second Women’s Leadership Symposium Nov. 8, with the theme of “Women in Leadership – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.” The virtual event will be hosted on ZoomGov, 12:00-4:30 p.m. ET, and is open to all AFMC military and civilian personnel.

