    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 Women's Leadership Symposium

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Michele Ruff 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command will host its second Women’s Leadership Symposium Nov. 8, with the theme of “Women in Leadership – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.” The virtual event will be hosted on ZoomGov, 12:00-4:30 p.m. ET, and is open to all AFMC military and civilian personnel.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Women's Leadership Symposium, by Michele Ruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Virtual symposium to focus on women in leadership

    Symposium
    AFMC

