Dülmen APS-2 supply program chief: my job is to support our warfighters

Photo By Cameron Porter | Luis Colon is the supply program chief for the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stock-2...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Luis Colon is the supply program chief for the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stock-2 worksite, Army Field Support Battalion Mannheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said his job is to support our warfighters with serviceable, operational equipment and supplies at a moment’s notice. see less | View Image Page

Name: Luis Colon



Job title: Supply Program Chief



Assigned: Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stock-2 worksite, Army Field Support Battalion Mannheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Tower Barracks, Dülmen, Germany



Experience: I have served at the APS-2 worksite at Dülmen for a little over a year. Before that I was the Plans and Operations Chief at Logistics Readiness Center Detroit Arsenal for 8 months. Prior to that I was the Unit Readiness Chief at Army Field Support Battalion Fort Drum for 16 months, and before that I was the LRC Director at Baumholder, Germany, for almost 2.5 years.



Other service: I’m a retired Army Sergeant First Class with 21 years of active duty service.



Hometown: Coamo, Puerto Rico



Family: I’ve been married to my wife, Tanja, for 23 years, and we have a daughter, Rose-Mary, who is 22 years old.



Q: Can you explain what you do and what you are responsible for at the Dülmen APS-2 worksite?



A: I’m responsible for the supply program for all the APS-2 equipment at Dülmen worksite. I ensure the supply program here operates in accordance with all applicable Army policies and regulations, and I work closely with the primary hand receipt holder to ensure we remain in 100 percent compliant and 100 percent accountable at all times. I’m in charge of all the equipment here at the Dülmen APS-2 worksite – enough to outfit an entire Armored Brigade Combat Team.



Q: Why is your team’s work at the Dülmen APS-2 worksite so important?



A: What we do is extremely important. We are responsible for ensuring the Soldiers have what they need to perform their missions – for example during an exercise or a no notice contingency operation. My job is to support our warfighters with serviceable, operational equipment and supplies at a moment’s notice.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: I enjoy working in this very dynamic work environment. There’s a new issue or a new challenge to solve almost every day. We have to be able to react quickly to any and all issues or problems we encounter and minimize any affects caused by these issues and challenges. I’m a problem solver, and I’m good at it.



APS-2 Program and the 405th AFSB: The APS-2 program is a key component of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s power projection and warfighter readiness missions. The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program provides turn-key power projection packages – ready to deploy at a moment’s notice – while helping to reduce the amount of equipment needed from the deploying forces’ home stations. Combatant commanders identify their APS-2 requirements, and the 405th AFSB executes and then issues the equipment to the deploying warfighters.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging the U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.