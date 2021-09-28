Spook-tacular Pets Can Fetch Prizes for Military Shoppers in Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Halloween Photo Contest

Photo By Conner Hammett | Is your animal friend excited for Halloween? Show off your pet in the Exchange’s...... read more read more Photo By Conner Hammett | Is your animal friend excited for Halloween? Show off your pet in the Exchange’s Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Photo Contest! Submit a photo of your pet in costume from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 for a chance to win $3,000 in Exchange gift cards. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and the JM Smucker Co. are inviting military shoppers to submit photos of their boo-tiful pets decked in their Halloween finest for a chance to win their share of $3,000 in Exchange gift cards.



Authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter the Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 at ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes. Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop can also enter. Two grand-prize winners will each receive a $500 Exchange gift card, and eight runners-up will each receive a $250 Exchange gift card.



“Pets add a special excitement and joy to the lives of military families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This contest gives military pets a chance to be seen and celebrated—and win a great prize for their families.”



No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Winners will be selected and notified on or around Nov. 5. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes to view the official rules.



