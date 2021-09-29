Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Skyler Okerman | BOSTON (Sep. 22, 2021) U.S. Army Cpt. Shayla Leathers, assigned to United States...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Skyler Okerman | BOSTON (Sep. 22, 2021) U.S. Army Cpt. Shayla Leathers, assigned to United States Military Entrance Processing Command, prepares musket to fire aboard USS Constitution. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Skyler Okerman/Released) see less | View Image Page

Ten MEPS service members competed in the annual USMEPCOM Military Members of the Year (MMOY) competition last week in Boston. The winners, announced Sept. 28, are Army Cpt. Shayla Leathers (Jacksonville MEPS), Army 1st Sgt. Lora Kelly (Baltimore MEPS), Army 1st Sgt. Anthony Toolin (Des Moines MEPS), Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Jean Atencio (Harrisburg MEPS) and Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kurt Buddle (Raleigh MEPS).



Competitors were challenged mentally and physically throughout the process, which began at the battalion level. After competing and advancing through the levels of command, only 10 remained for the final series of events. Once in Boston, the competitors’ schedule of events included a physical fitness test, extensive field study of the USS Constitution, oral presentation, personal leadership plan, leadership style essay and formal board.



“We were given a number of scenarios that really made us think outside the box,” said Buddle. “Hearing how others answered the questions, along with the feedback, gave us a better understanding on how to handle obscure situations.”



Competitors could prepare for most of the events by maintaining their physical readiness, learning about their personal leadership styles and familiarizing themselves with the USMEPCOM mission. What truly put them to the test was the unexpected, or on the spot, situations and questions that tested their knowledge.



“We threw them off guard and made them think on their feet,” said Marine Gunnery Sgt. Edgar Jimenez, former MMOY and Military Personnel Liaison at USMEPCOM HQ. “The most difficult questions were on their support services knowledge”.



Jimenez said judging was tough, and in the end it came down to a difference of just one or two points. Although it would have been great to return to their local MEPS with bragging rights, those who made it all the way to the end were thankful for the experiences and connections they made along the way.



“The camaraderie built with other competitors was excellent,” said Army Capt. Elijah Fennell III (Denver MEPS). “I wish there were more opportunities to gather even at the battalion or sector level. This has provided me some great points of contact for different sections that I can pass along.”