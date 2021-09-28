Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Hosts High-Energy Laser Working Group to Address DOD Domain Needs

    Laser Weapon System

    Photo By John Williams | The Laser Weapon System (LaWS) temporarily installed aboard the guided-missile...... read more read more

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Serpico 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) hosted the latest annual Laser Lethality Technical Area Working Group (TAWG) sponsored by the Joint Directed Energy Transition Office (DE-JTO), Aug. 24-26. The event brings together the joint services to collaborate and present sponsor-funded research results, as well as for laser lethality subject matter experts to review DOD laser lethality programs and technical efforts and results.

    The lethality community also provides technical review of service products that address current and future directed energy lethality gaps.

    “Laser weapon systems (LWS) provide a complementary, layered defense option to existing weapon systems and offer great potential to fill warfighter gaps from the air, land and sea,” said Dr. Chris Lloyd, Distinguished Scientist for Navy Laser Weapon Systems Lethality at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren. “Novel technologies such as directed energy will allow the U.S. to increase overall defensive and offensive capabilities, thus enhancing weapon lethality and effectiveness.”

    According to NPS Physics Dept. Research Associate Professor Dr. Joe Blau, NPS’ Directed Energy Group has been conducting research in this field for more than 30 years.

    “We have ongoing collaboration with the Meteorology and Systems Engineering departments, as well as working with the MOVES Institute to develop simulations of the use of LWS in battlefield scenarios,” noted Blau.

    “LWS offer the warfighter scalable effects options that can address a variety of missions,” continued Lloyd. “LWS will offer a deep ‘electrical’ magazine and reduce logistic resupply burdens, increasing weapon system engagement options and efficiency.”

    NPS is uniquely positioned to host these kinds of events, fostering the advancement of directed energy technologies in an environment that is unilaterally focused on advancing capabilities that directly affect the warfighter.

    “Given the variety and depth of the presentations and corresponding discussions, this meeting allowed the DOD laser lethality community to stay abreast of related activities and strengthen coordination amongst Service laser lethality teams,” stated Lloyd, who added that the meeting was a definite success.

