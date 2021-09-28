Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vaccine Support Team 3 Jacksonville earns Navy Surgeon General’s Power Award

    JAX Vaccination Efforts

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Griffin Kersting | U.S. Navy Hospitalman Brylee Doyle, a Colorado Springs, Colorado, native assigned to...... read more read more

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. ─ Vaccine Support Team 3 Jacksonville earned the Navy Surgeon General’s Power Award for supporting the state-run, federally-supported Jacksonville Community Vaccination Center in spring 2021.

    A team of sailors from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville and other commands across the Navy deployed from March to May 2021, in support of a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) request to support the whole-of-government COVID-19 response.

    The state-run, federally supported Community Vaccination Centers in Florida were a partnership among multiple teams, including FEMA, Florida Department of Health, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida National Guard, and Department of Defense.

    The Community Vaccination Center in Jacksonville administered 85,426 COVID-19 vaccines.

    “Like biological body armor, the vaccine is our best defense against COVID-19,” said Capt. David Barrows, NMRTC Jacksonville’s executive officer. “I couldn’t be more proud of our sailors, who helped vaccinate thousands of Jacksonville residents.”

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville (co-located with Naval Hospital Jacksonville) supports warfighters’ medical readiness to deploy and clinicians’ readiness to save lives. NMRTC Jacksonville includes five units across Florida and Georgia. To learn more, visit: www.med.navy.mil/NMRTC-Jacksonville-FL.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 12:44
    Story ID: 406195
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vaccine Support Team 3 Jacksonville earns Navy Surgeon General’s Power Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    JAX Vaccination Efforts
    U.S. Navy Nurse overcomes life’s challenges, helps community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #COVID-19vaccine
    #VaccineSupportTeam3Jacksonville
    #NMRTCJacksonville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT