JACKSONVILLE, Fla. ─ Vaccine Support Team 3 Jacksonville earned the Navy Surgeon General’s Power Award for supporting the state-run, federally-supported Jacksonville Community Vaccination Center in spring 2021.



A team of sailors from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville and other commands across the Navy deployed from March to May 2021, in support of a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) request to support the whole-of-government COVID-19 response.



The state-run, federally supported Community Vaccination Centers in Florida were a partnership among multiple teams, including FEMA, Florida Department of Health, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida National Guard, and Department of Defense.



The Community Vaccination Center in Jacksonville administered 85,426 COVID-19 vaccines.



“Like biological body armor, the vaccine is our best defense against COVID-19,” said Capt. David Barrows, NMRTC Jacksonville’s executive officer. “I couldn’t be more proud of our sailors, who helped vaccinate thousands of Jacksonville residents.”



Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville (co-located with Naval Hospital Jacksonville) supports warfighters’ medical readiness to deploy and clinicians’ readiness to save lives. NMRTC Jacksonville includes five units across Florida and Georgia. To learn more, visit: www.med.navy.mil/NMRTC-Jacksonville-FL.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 12:44 Story ID: 406195 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vaccine Support Team 3 Jacksonville earns Navy Surgeon General’s Power Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.