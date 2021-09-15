The Impact of Character

Photo By Sgt. Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Noel Ojeda, a rifleman and Recapture Tactics Team (RTT)...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Noel Ojeda, a rifleman and Recapture Tactics Team (RTT) team member with RTT, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, and British Royal Marines with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines fire Schweizerische Industrie Gesellschaft Sauer M18 service pistols during exercise Tartan Eagle at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 15, 2021. This range allowed U.S. Marines to work alongside British Royal Marines in a similar occupation field to conduct movement-to-contact and pistol drills. Exercise Tartan Eagle is a bilateral biyearly training exercise for the U.S. military and British Royal Marines to train close-quarters battle strategy and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL NORTHWEST ANNEX, Va.- U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Noel Ojeda is a native of Phoenix, Arizona, and a rifleman with Recapture Tactics Team (RTT), Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR). Ojeda’s natural character and development in his youth established a strong foundation to become the efficient team member he is today.



Growing up, Ojeda took interest in sports which contributed to his passion and understanding the importance of teamwork. This passion he developed, translated into the way he conducts his close-quarters battle techniques.



“Growing up I played a lot of sports, like football, which made me able to lead and work as a team.” Ojeda stated. “As a stack leader there’s a lot of teamwork, and leading the other guys through the house. Communication is very important because just going through a house if you don't communicate then that's just lives lost.”



Ojeda wanted the opportunity to get the most out of the Marine Corps, and RTT opened the doors to attend various schools and training to perfect his craft.



“The Recapture Tactics Team have the opportunities to go to close quarter battle school, designated marksman school and infantry school which you don't get the opportunities out of other military occupational specialties,” said Ojeda. “So being able to do that I decided that this is probably the most opportunistic route for myself.”



Ojeda's inquisitiveness contributes to the drive he has in his military career. When it comes to anything he doesn’t know, he refuses to give up and continues to search for answers.



“Once I learned that there's a lot more than just basic close-quarters battle and tactics, I became really interested in learning more, and being able to bring that information back to share with other people.”



Ojeda believes integrity and cohesion are valuable character traits for team members of RTT. Integrity is a paramount attribute in his occupational field because it contributes to the stack and team. Cohesion also plays an adjective role when operating in unknown urban terrain because there needs to be an understanding and similar mindset when potentially being close-quarters with the enemy. It is important to know how each team member processes information while under pressure.



“Holding yourself to a higher standard, hold yourself accountable for each other,” said Ojeda. “If you don't know your guys I don't think you’re getting the best training or experience out of it because at the end of the day those are the guys that you are going to be with.”