I am the 908th: Tech. Sgt. Gabrielle Bates

Tech. Sgt. Gabrielle Bates is the NCOIC of the air terminal operations center with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, she also works full-time as the 908th Airlift Wing’s Yellow Ribbon Program coordinator. Bates has been with the 908th AW for the entirety of her 13 year Air Force career and has worked as an Aerial Porter.



Bates was an ROTC cadet in high school and made the decision to join the Air Force as a reservist in order to continue her education through college. Bates has an extensive military family history, her father served in the Army, all of her uncles and many of her cousins all served or currently serve as well.



During one of her three deployments, Bates attended an event held by the Yellow Ribbon Program and said she was moved by how the program assisted deploying members and their families. She said she spoke to a Yellow Ribbon representative about how to get involved and was eventually able to get a full time position at her home unit here at the 908th.



“I love it, you get to network with a lot of different people from all over,” said Bates. “It’s great being able to help these people who are going overseas and won’t be near their families for a while.”



When she’s not helping members of the 908th prepare for deployment or working with the 25th APS, Bates enjoys spending time with her husband and their three dogs and one cat.



Bates is a Reserve Citizen Airmen who dedicates her service to her wingmen and ensures their families are taken care of when they are serving overseas.