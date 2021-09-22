I am the 908th: Tech. Sgt. Gabrielle Bates

Tech. Sgt. Gabrielle Bates is the NCOIC of the air terminal operations center with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, she also works full-time as the 908th Airlift Wing’s Yellow Ribbon Program coordinator. Bates has been with the 908th AW for the entirety of her 13 year Air Force career and has worked as an Aerial Porter. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Max Goldberg)

