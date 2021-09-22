Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am the 908th: Tech. Sgt. Gabrielle Bates

    I am the 908th: Tech. Sgt. Gabrielle Bates

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maximillian Goldberg 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Gabrielle Bates is the NCOIC of the air terminal operations center with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, she also works full-time as the 908th Airlift Wing’s Yellow Ribbon Program coordinator. Bates has been with the 908th AW for the entirety of her 13 year Air Force career and has worked as an Aerial Porter. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Max Goldberg)

