Tennessee Guardsman Renders CPR to Pedestrian and Saves Life

LAREDO, Texas. – On Sept. 20, Staff Sgt. Christopher Hurley, a Tennessee Army National Guard Soldier, rushed to provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation to a person requiring assistance on the Gateway to the America's port of entry bridge.



While conducting administrative support at the port of entry, Hurley overheard a radio call about a person collapsing and requiring assistance. A trained Army medic and civilian paramedic, Hurley sprang into action. Upon arrival, the Customs and Border Protection officers on site told Hurley the person was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Hurley made a swift assessment and began CPR while CBP personnel called Emergency Medical Services.



Thanks to Hurley's efforts, the person regained consciousness and was responsive by the time EMS arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital.



Hurley had performed CPR many times during his time as a medic and paramedic, but this was the first time he was able to interact with his patient after resuscitation. Hurley thanked CBP officers for their support and commended their quick actions.



“Staff Sgt. Hurley's willingness to step up in a time of need exemplifies the ideals of what it is to be a Soldier,” said Army National Guard Capt. Billy Blackwell, Hurley's company commander.



Hurley is deployed on Title-10 active duty orders in support of the Department of Defense's Southwest Border support mission to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. For more information, please contact Mr. Eduardo Natividad, JTF-North Public Affairs Officer, at (915) 472-2323.

