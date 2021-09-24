Staff Sgt. Christopher Hurley, a resident of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, and assigned to the 913th Engineer Company of the Tennessee National Guard, poses for a photo at the Laredo International Bridge in Texas. Hurley saved the life of a pedestrian on Sept. 20 by performing CPR while supporting the Department of Defense's Southwest Border mission. (Submitted photo)
This work, Tennessee Guardsman Renders CPR to Pedestrian and Saves Life, by LTC Darrin Haas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tennessee Guardsman Renders CPR to Pedestrian and Saves Life
