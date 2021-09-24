Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee Guardsman Renders CPR to Pedestrian and Saves Life

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Darrin Haas 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Christopher Hurley, a resident of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, and assigned to the 913th Engineer Company of the Tennessee National Guard, poses for a photo at the Laredo International Bridge in Texas. Hurley saved the life of a pedestrian on Sept. 20 by performing CPR while supporting the Department of Defense's Southwest Border mission. (Submitted photo)

    VIRIN: 210924-A-OJ588-368
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee Guardsman Renders CPR to Pedestrian and Saves Life, by LTC Darrin Haas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tennessee army national guard
    national guard
    christopher hurley

