Tennessee Guardsman Renders CPR to Pedestrian and Saves Life

Staff Sgt. Christopher Hurley, a resident of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, and assigned to the 913th Engineer Company of the Tennessee National Guard, poses for a photo at the Laredo International Bridge in Texas. Hurley saved the life of a pedestrian on Sept. 20 by performing CPR while supporting the Department of Defense's Southwest Border mission. (Submitted photo)

