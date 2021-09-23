USS Providence Arrives in Bremerton to Begin Decommissioning

NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. -- The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Providence (SSN 719) arrived at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, to start the inactivation and decommissioning process, September 23.



Under the command of Cmdr. Michael McLaine, the submarine departed Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, and conducted an Arctic transit for its final homeport change.



“It is an especially emotional day for me,” said McLaine. “My change of command is in seven days. I have been with the ship through a seven-month deployment and multiple ice transits and much more. It is a bittersweet day for me to be here with the crew after all they have accomplished as we land this ship for the final time. I’m so happy, and I’m proud of this crew and the history of Providence.”



The submarine’s ability to support a multitude of missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, surveillance and reconnaissance, made Providence one of the most capable submarines in the world. It still functions at an elite level due to the care and maintenance provided by the crew.



“Providence has been involved in multiple major combat operations, and she was the first to respond to the attacks of September 11,” said McLaine. “She also claimed the title of “Big Dog of the Red Sea” during Operation Iraqi Freedom, for launching the most missiles out of the wolf pack in 2003.”



During the inactivation process, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility will defuel the submarine, with the hull retained in safe storage until decommissioning.



The ship’s ice transit came with scientific contributions along with the impressive accomplishment for a ship on its last days.



“While under the ice we were able to conduct some missions for the scientific community, including measuring the thickness of the ice and bringing back samples of the microbiology in the water throughout the Arctic, both of which will contribute to climate change research,” said Lt. Cmdr. John Gilligan, executive officer of Providence.



Commissioned July 27, 1985, Providence has supported Operation Southern Watch, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Odyssey Dawn throughout a storied lifespan that encompassed 16 deployments. The boat’s mission is to protect U.S. national interests, accomplished by seeking out and destroying enemy ships and submarines. It also has

land-strike capabilities. At 360-feet-long and 6,900 tons, Providence can be armed with Mk48 advanced-capability torpedoes and tomahawk cruise missiles.

