USS Providence Arrives in Bremerton to Begin Decommissioning

Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Providence (SSN 719) greet their families after the ship arrived at its new homeport of Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington Sept. 23, 2021. Providence, the oldest active fast-attack submarine in the U.S. Navy, sailed from Groton, Connecticut and is scheduled to begin the inactivation and decommissioning process at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Kinkead)

