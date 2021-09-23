Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Providence Arrives in Bremerton to Begin Decommissioning

    USS Providence Arrives in Bremerton to Begin Decommissioning

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Kinkead 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Providence (SSN 719) greet their families after the ship arrived at its new homeport of Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington Sept. 23, 2021. Providence, the oldest active fast-attack submarine in the U.S. Navy, sailed from Groton, Connecticut and is scheduled to begin the inactivation and decommissioning process at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Kinkead)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 19:29
    Photo ID: 6856425
    VIRIN: 210923-N-NI812-0048
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Providence Arrives in Bremerton to Begin Decommissioning, by PO2 Ian Kinkead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Providence Arrives in Bremerton to Begin Decommissioning

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    navy
    submarine
    Providence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT