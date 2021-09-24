NTAG Houston Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

HOUSTON (NNS) – Cmdr. Bradley P. Henderson relieved Cmdr. Mary C. Decker as the commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Houston during a change of command ceremony on September 24, 2021.



Due to COVID-19 safety measures, the ceremony was limited to the official party and a few family members while command personnel watched from a live feed online.



"It has been a profound honor and privilege to be a part of this incredibly talented and tenacious team over the past three years," said Decker. "I mean it: You guys are unshakeable, and I am so proud of what you've accomplished despite all the challenges we've faced as a command and as a nation. If there is one message that I hope you take away from our time together, it's that you are the engineers of your future success, and how you choose to spend your time and to perceive your experiences will largely determine what your success looks like. I have zero doubt that you all will continue leading the region and competing against the best in the nation."



Decker, a native of Spokane, Washington, enlisted in the Navy in 1986 as an Electrician's Mate and earned a commission in 2003 through the Limited Duty Officer program before redesignating as a human resources (HR) officer. She has a Bachelor of Science in Administration and Management, a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in HR, and several professional HR certifications.



Henderson, raised in Pendleton, Indiana, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics. Before redesignating as an HR officer, he served as a pilot with several at-sea squadrons including Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light (HSL) 37, Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 46, and USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3). He earned an Executive Master of Business Administration from the Naval Postgraduate School.



"Houston has one of the most dynamic, diverse and culturally rich populations in the nation, and I look forward to continuing the legacy of success that our recruiters and this command have built by achieving some of the highest production goals in Navy recruiting," said Henderson. "We have the best recruiters in the nation here in Houston, and I am honored to lead this team in cultivating the next generation of Navy Sailors."



Henderson had been serving as the NTAG Houston executive officer since June 2020. Decker, having served at the command since July 2018, is headed to lead a department at the Pentagon.



NTAG Houston has 34 Navy recruiting stations covering more than 44,000 square miles in rural and metropolitan areas around Southeastern Texas and Western Louisiana. NTAG Houston has two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers – TOAC Space City and TAOC Bayou City – and employs more than 300 recruiters, support personnel and civilians. Follow NTAG Houston on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NTAGhouston) and Instagram (@NTAG_Houston).



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



