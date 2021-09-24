Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania Partner with NSWCPD for Year Nine of STEM Camp

Courtesy Photo | Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania partnered with Naval Surface Warfare Center,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania partnered with Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division to host the 9th annual science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) summer camp. During this camp, young women partnered together to tackle challenges such as building bridges, designing wind and propeller cars, and even constructing a mini-robot. (Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania/Released) see less | View Image Page

For the ninth year running, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania (GSEP); the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD); and Jefferson University joined forces once again. Similar to past years, each organization united under the collective goal of providing young Pennsylvanian women with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)-related fields.



Through sponsorship of programs such as the GSEP STEM program, NSWCPD is able to come one step closer to the goals outlined in NSWCPD’s STEM outreach charter and strategic plan.



"Our number one goal is to attract and engage a high achieving, diverse pool of students to the NSWCPD STEM pipeline," said NSWCPD STEM outreach program manager Tristan Wolfe.



Over the course of two weeks, the Girl Scouts attended speeches, discussion panels, and lectures, participating in various challenges and activities and a few friendly competitions in between. Each module centered on the motive of supporting young women's exploration of STEM careers while simultaneously fostering "the power of every GIRL (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™.



GSEP STEM kicked off on August 9 with presentations from various members of the NSWCPD community. Since then, the Girl Scouts have had the opportunity to attend multiple events and sessions with many of NSWCPD's Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). Alongside these events, Girl Scouts built their own robots, experimented with wind-powered cars, constructed propeller-powered carts, and many other STEM-related activities and projects.



During the 'Young Professionals' panel during GSEP STEM's second week, panelists discussed the activities, organizations, and engagements that fueled their passion for STEM and prepared them for their careers in STEM. From middle-grade clubs to collegiate organizations, the Girl Scouts listened intently to all of the possibilities available to them currently and down the road.



"I made Robotics Club a lifestyle," NSWCPD Alteration Installation Team Manager Lauren Hummel reminisced, "I considered it a sport, not that anyone else did."



Through each panelist's anecdotes and advice, the Girl Scouts gained new perspectives on the many paths and possibilities waiting in their futures. Whether it was NSWCPD Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program’s (NREIP) Ellen Hueber, explaining how to navigate failure, or NSWCPD Computer Scientist, Amanda Pearce, who encouraged the girls to get involved in their community, each and every young woman was able to walk away with inspiration and motivation to continue pursuing a future in a STEM discipline.



GSEP themes of "courage, confidence, and character" continued throughout the following week during 'Women in Business,' another panel discussion. Over the course of the session, many NSWCPD professional women conversed and recollected the challenges, triumphs, and experiences that come hand-in-hand with navigating the modern workforce as a young woman.



"Go the extra mile, work hard, try new things - it will make you a better person and challenge you,” NSWCPD Logistics Manager LeTeisha Neufville-Wright advised the Girl Scouts during the panel event.



During 'Women in Business,' multiple women from NSWCPD spoke with the Girl Scouts not only about the mission at NSWCPD, but also about the importance of teamwork, perseverance and confidence.



"I encourage everyone to take advantage of opportunities that come your way even if they are outside of your area of expertise or comfort zone," said NSWCPD Deputy of Corporate Communications Margaret Kenyon.



The 'Women in Engineering' panel discussion took a similar tone, with themes of confidence, community and self-love remaining at the forefront of each panelist.



"Understand what you're good at, speak to yourself with kindness, and surround yourself with support." NSWCPD Branch Head Diane Fricker encouraged the young women.



Ultimately, the goal of GSEP is always to provide the Girl Scouts with role models and representation that maintains their interest and engagement with STEM programs in the future.



"I think it makes all the difference to connect the middle school students with our diverse group of women in STEM to let them see themselves represented in the career field," explained GSEP STEM volunteer lead and NSWCPD SEA 21 Cyber Program Manager Elyse Merkel.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.