Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania Partner with NSWCPD for Year Nine of STEM Camp

Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania partnered with Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division to host the 9th annual science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) summer camp. During this camp, young women partnered together to tackle challenges such as building bridges, designing wind and propeller cars, and even constructing a mini-robot. (Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania/Released)

