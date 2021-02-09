Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania Partner with NSWCPD for Year Nine of STEM Camp

    Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania Partner with NSWCPD for Year Nine of STEM Camp

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania partnered with Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division to host the 9th annual science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) summer camp. During this camp, young women partnered together to tackle challenges such as building bridges, designing wind and propeller cars, and even constructing a mini-robot. (Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 09:17
    Photo ID: 6855423
    VIRIN: 210902-N-GS766-0001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania Partner with NSWCPD for Year Nine of STEM Camp, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania Partner with NSWCPD for Year Nine of STEM Camp

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    STEM
    NSWCPD
    Philadelphia Division
    Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania
    GSEP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT