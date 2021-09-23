Colombian military recognizes security enterprise worker

It’s great to receive praise from your chain of command for a job well done, but how about getting praise from a high ranking official in another country?

Jason King, country program manager in the INDOPACOM/SOUTHCOM/NORTHCOM divisions at Security Assistance Command, has received such praise.

King serves as a country program manager in the INDOPACOM division, where he manages the Indonesian foreign military sales program that is valued at over $743 million and consists of 23 active foreign military sales cases. In addition to his permanent position, King willingly assumed additional responsibilities and duties as the country program manager for the Colombian foreign military sales program within the SOUTHCOM division after the former CPM retired.

King was recognized by the Colombian military for his commitment and hard work while serving on the Colombia foreign military sales program. Col. Alex Tarazona, the Colombian security assistance liaison officer, has praised King’s contributions and performance on the program to the regional operations leadership on multiple occasions.

His efforts are why King received the Army Materiel Command Employee of the third quarter fiscal 2021 award.

The Colombia foreign military sales program is the largest FMS portfolio within the SOUTHCOM division, valued at over $1.5 billion and includes 145 active foreign military sales cases.

“His reputation and dedication to support our partners is unmatched,” Michael Roach, division chief at USASAC, said.

King manages several complex foreign military sales programs comprised of 168 active FMS cases valued at over $2.2 billion. Until the vacancy was back-filled, King stepped up and served as the country program manager on the largest and one of the most robust foreign military sales programs within the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. This was in addition to managing his existing workload in the INDOPACOM division.

He shared his professional knowledge and programmatic information to the new Colombian country program manager, to help ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

“Because of Mr. King’s keen attention to detail, no interruption in support to our valued FMS partner occurred,” Roach said.

In spring 2021, the Colombian Security Assistance Management Office at the U.S. Embassy closed and all foreign military sales responsibilities were subsequently transferred to the Colombian military services. This created a capability gap requirement to train the Colombian military services of the FMS processes.

King voluntarily provided a FMS process overview, how to read and understand a Letter of Offer and Acceptance, and how to write and submit a Letter of Request, to over 156 members of the Colombian army, Colombian army aviation, Colombian air force, Colombian navy, Colombian marines, Colombian national police, International Narcotics and Law, and the Office of the Comptroller.

He served in the Army for 24 years, and actively supports efforts and initiatives aimed at improving the morale, welfare and recreation of life for veterans. During his time on active duty, King worked within the USASAC G1 section supporting human resources and training requirements.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 17:55 Story ID: 405930 Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colombian military recognizes security enterprise worker, by Terri Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.