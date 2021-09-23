Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City facility to receive renovations

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $9.4 million firm-fixed-price task order, Sept. 15, to MOWA Barlovennto LLC, JV (small business) from Gautier, Mississippi, to renovate Building 304 South at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City, Florida.



Building 304 South is one of the many facilities on base that received damage during Hurricane Michael in 2018.



“This repair project will provide permanent work spaces for new employees and displaced workers who were teleworking prior to the pandemic,” said Deputy Public Works Officer Oscar Bernal. “The project will enable Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City to support their major resource sponsor and large acquisition programs.”



Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Panama City is NSA Panama City’s largest tenant command and has grown by 150 employees since 2018.



The facility will also house a permanent Emergency Operations Center (EOC), alleviating the need for command personnel to temporarily set up operations in available conference rooms. EOC’s are essential in providing emergency response and recovery support to the installation in the event of a natural disaster.



The work to be performed provides for removal of existing partitions and furring; addition of new gypsum board walls, acoustical ceilings and finishes; addition of an elevator; removal of hazardous materials encountered during renovation; removal and replacement of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system; removal and replacement of exterior windows and doors; complete renovation of electrical distribution and lighting system, receptacle power, data and audio-visual systems; and installation of a new fire alarm system.



Small businesses play a vital role in the American economy - employing half of our country's workforce, creating nearly two out of every three new American jobs, and often being the source of the next great American innovation. NAVFAC Southeast strives to meet its goals and build on its successes by providing contract opportunities to these businesses.



“NAVFAC Southeast invests in small businesses to support our national defense,” said John Bazylewicz, NAVFAC Southeast assistant deputy director for Small Business. “Small businesses fuel the American dream, which grows the local and federal economies that ultimately strengthen the warfighter.”



Bazylewicz explained that small businesses provide construction, professional and supported services expertise that support the Navy’s mission and the men and women in uniform. It is through strong policy and sound business processes that NAVFAC is able to develop capabilities based strategies that consider program risks, cost, schedule and technical requirements that help meet the expectations of supported commanders while supporting public policy objectives.



Each year NAVFAC establishes target goals for Small Business, Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), Historically Underutilized Business Zone Small Business (HUBZONE), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and Women-Owned Small Business categories. Utilizing these small business concerns to the maximum extent practicable is a matter of National interest with both social and economic benefits.



The project’s estimated completion date is set for January 2023.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 10:55 Story ID: 405878 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US