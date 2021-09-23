2nd CAV troopers benefit from 405th AFSB Logistics Assistance Representative’s expertise

Photo By Cameron Porter | Dan Guzman, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Assistance...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Dan Guzman, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade assists a Soldier from Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment with uploading system software updates on the Air and Missile Defense Workstation. Highly trained, LARs are Army civilians serving in motor pools, hangars, maintenance shops and offices around the world. They are part of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s global network of Army Field Support Brigades and are linked to every echelon of the Army in the field. (U.S. Army Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – A U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade recently provided hands-on training to Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Grafenwoehr on the Air and Missile Defense Workstation.



Dan Guzman provided assistance to the cavalry regiment Soldiers on AMDWS, a sub-system to the Air Defense and Airspace Management Cell. The AMDWS, which is the staff planning and battlespace situational awareness tool for the Air and Missile Defense Planning and Control System, provides air situational input to the common operational picture of Army mission command systems.



The 2nd Cav. Regt. Soldiers requested assistance from Guzman on how to properly upload software updates to the workstation. They were experiencing difficulties with the internal Blu-ray reader, but Guzman and one of the cavalry troopers were able to obtain an external Blu-ray reader and used it to properly upload the system software updates on AMDWS.



The training and assistance Guzman provided helped to improve the 2nd Cav. Regt.’s readiness and increased the cavalry Soldiers’ knowledge.



LARs are Army civilians serving in motor pools, hangars, maintenance shops and offices around the world. Highly trained, they bring more than two dozen specialty skills to Army equipment readiness requirements. They are part of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s global network of Army Field Support Brigades and are linked to every echelon of the Army in the field. The 405th AFSB has several LARs with multiple specialties assigned across Europe.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to AMC and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.