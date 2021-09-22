2nd Lt. Tennis’s mission to build professional Air Battle Managers

Building professional battle management warriors for the U.S. Air Force is the mission of the 337th Air Control Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. For 2nd Lt. Hannah Tennis, 337th ACS instructor, carrying out this mission is just another day at the office.



Born and raised in New Holland, Pennsylvania, Tennis wanted to serve her country from a young age. She has always had a deep appreciation for service members and the sacrifices they make.



“I always wanted to join the military. I always looked up to those who served, but I didn’t know how [to serve personally] because going to college first was really important to me,” said Tennis.



Tennis joined ROTC while in college, and her dream soon became reality. Upon graduation, Tennis was selected to be an air battle manager and reported to Tyndall to join the 337th ACS, commonly referred to as the ‘Doghouse’.



Falling under Air Education and Training Command, the 337th ACS is the only initial training schoolhouse for air battle managers in the Department of the Air Force. It is at Tyndall where ABM students learn the core functions to become fully operational.



“Air battle managers orchestrate weapons, sensors and fuels to meet commander’s intent,” said Lt Col. Michael Davis Jr, 337th ACS director of operations. “The students are excited and hungry for knowledge about the job, the air battle management culture, the Air Force, and the defense of the nation.”



As director of operations, Davis oversees the curriculum for more than 150 students per year. He explained that Tyndall is a strategic location for training.



“The Gulf of Mexico is one of the national treasures we have when it comes to airspace,” said Davis. “We can do a lot more over water than we can over land when it comes to air activity.”



The training at Tyndall prepares students for many different career paths. After graduating the ABM pipeline, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape training, water survival school and the altitude chamber, Tennis returned to Tyndall to be part of the schoolhouse instructor cadre.



“I wanted to stay back and be a cadre member because of my time in ROTC,” said Tennis.



Tennis’s time in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Detachment 538, Rochester Institute of Technology gave her a devotion to supporting and training others.



“I can’t wait to be there for the students’ firsts; speaking on a live radio for the first time, acing a call they’ve been struggling with, and especially seeing them graduate and move on from the Doghouse,” said Tennis.



Tennis’s dedication to building a more capable Air Force through her role as an ABM instructor speaks volumes to her character, service before self-ethos and warrior mentality.



“I had so many great instructors that made me successful as a student,” said Tennis. “Because I received so much as a student, I want to give back and be that person for someone else. My last year here has truly been amazing. The Air Force family I made while in the schoolhouse is one I will never forget and always cherish.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 17:13 Story ID: 405815 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Hometown: NEW HOLLAND, PA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Lt. Tennis’s mission to build professional Air Battle Managers, by 2nd Lt. Joseph Harclerode, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.