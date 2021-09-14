Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Lt. Tennis's mission to build professional Air Battle Managers

    2nd Lt. Tennis's mission to build professional Air Battle Managers

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Joseph Harclerode 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Hannah Tennis, 337th Air Control Squadron instructor, poses for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 14, 2021. The 337th ACS mission is to build professional battle managers for the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Joseph Harclerode)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 13:19
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Hometown: NEW HOLLAND, PA, US
