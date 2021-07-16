13ASOS welcomes new command

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Changes of command date back many centuries, serving the purpose to allow subordinates to witness a total change in command and leadership from one officer to another. The Airmen of 13th Air Support Operations Squadron “Gunslingers” were able to say farewell to Lt. Col. Craig J. Cude and witness the assumption of command by Lt. Col. Michael A. Schonbachler at Founders Field July 16, 2021.



Col. Leland K. Cowie II, presiding officer and commander of the 3rd Air Support Operations Group (ASOG) at Fort Hood, Texas, thanked Cude and his Family for their dedication during his command. Cowie made the reference to the transition saying it is similar to running a good relay race, but that it was time to hand the baton off, and he expressed his excitement for the incoming commander.



“To the Schonbachler Family, welcome to Fort Carson, home of the 13th ASOS Gunslingers and the 4th Infantry Division,” Cowie said.



With Schonbachler’s past assignments, Cowie said, “you are armed with unique perspectives and experience that will help to build (upon) the foundation you inherit today.”



Schonbachler thanked Cowie for the opportunity and expressed his excitement as he stepped into the new role.



“I will continue to build on the legacy you have helped fortify,” Schonbachler said. “I will pour my heart and soul into the people and organization in pursuit of leaving it a better place as (Cude) has.”



The incoming commander came from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, where he served as the director of operations for 1st ASOG. He has worked his way through the ranks, serving as a student navigator; flight commander; assistant director of operations; chief, executive communications/executive services division, strategic deterrence and nuclear integration at the Pentagon in Washington D.C.; and other roles. However, Schonbachler said this assignment is one that many officers hope for.



“My job is clear, there is no mission more important than ensuring all of you — our nation’s warriors and your Families — are ready should you be called upon,” Schonbachler said. “And should you be, our brothers and sisters in arms will be grateful to have a Gunslinger at their side to wield and guide combat power onto our adversaries. I look forward to serving you.”



The outgoing commander thanked the Airmen, leaders and Families for their support, saying it is “bittersweet” to leave, as he led them through balancing home and work life throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a deployment and more, and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his many accomplishments during his two-year command.



“Throughout all of this, I was proud of the professionalism I witnessed among all of you,” Cude said to the Airmen in formation.



He empathized with the Airmen as they embrace the change of a new commander every two years, but said, “I am confident that I cannot be leaving the squadron in better hands.”



Cude’s next assignment will be a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps commander at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts, where he is looking forward to becoming part of the faculty as a professor of aerospace studies and making a generational impact.

