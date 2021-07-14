Carson wrangles up fun at rodeo

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The relationship between Fort Carson and the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo (PPBR) was evident in the continued tradition the event brought to Soldiers, their Families and the community, as the 80th PPBR kicked off July 14, 2021, at the Norris-Penrose Event Center.



“This has been a tradition for years, and when the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo started it’s always been to the benefit of the military community and Colorado Springs,” said Col. Nate Springer, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson. “What’s been so great is, as military leaders have rotated in and out, the one thing constant is the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, which wants to maintain a relationship with the Army and the Air Force across the Front Range and across all the installations.”



While the event was cancelled last year, due to COVID-19, Deanne Funkhouser, director, PPBR, said she was excited to get back to it.



“The response I have received from the community leaders and our ticket sales tell me that we’re all excited to be back into the rodeo,” Funkhouser said.



Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, provided the opening speech, which was followed by performances from the Pikes Peak or Bust Range Rider Pivots and the Pikes Peak Rangerettes drill teams. Soldiers with the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard presented the colors and Staff Sgt. Katherine Bolcar, vocalist, 4th Inf. Div. band, sang the national anthem.



The opening ceremonies prepared the crowd for an exciting lineup of competition in bareback, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Springer said bull riding was his favorite event to watch.



“I would love to try bull riding. I know I would only make it like a second on the bull, but I always respect the athleticism it takes to be a bull rider when I see it on TV,” Springer said. “I think it would be exhilarating. I like the adrenaline.”



The rodeo is part of Western Heritage days and events, which began April 24, 2021, and will run through Dec. 4, 2021. Girl of the West Georgia Strimenos is a rodeo ambassador who helps promote the events and “the Western way of life.” Prior to the rodeo she attended several events on Fort Carson.



“One link (between the rodeo and service members) that I have seen over the summer — being the Girl of the West — is the family connection,” Strimenos said.



She added that while a portion of the proceeds from these events help support service members and Families across the Front Range, the PPBR is also perfect for military Families new to the area looking to get out and do something different.



Colorado Springs and the Front Range has a large population of active-duty service members, Families, veterans and retirees — and the large events provide Soldiers and their Families a welcoming feeling as they experience PPBR and Western Heritage Days.



“I’m not sure that there is a better relationship across the country with a city and an installation,” Springer said. “It’s nice for our Soldiers, Families and leaders to feel like people really care about them, and they make sure we’re taken care of. It’s really unique to Colorado Springs and to Fort Carson.”



The PPBR honored service members with a special evening every night of the rodeo including Fort Carson night, missile defense and first responder’s night; space night; U.S. Air Force Academy matinee; and a North American Aerospace Defense Command/U.S. Northern Command night rounding out four days of competition and celebration.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 Story ID: 405720 This work, Carson wrangles up fun at rodeo, by Amber Martin