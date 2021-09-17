Blazing a New Trail

Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Johnny G. Bryant, battalion sergeant major, 4th Special Troops...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Johnny G. Bryant, battalion sergeant major, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division address the crowd 17 Sept. during a change of responsibility ceremony at Founders Field on Fort Carson. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Duran, 4th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office, 4th Infantry Division) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Just as quickly as the weather changes, so do the people that are in our lives. Trailblazers, friends, families and colleagues all gathered together to say farewell to their sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Johnny G. Bryant, battalion sergeant major, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, during a change of responsibility ceremony September 17 at Founder’s Field, on Fort Carson.

Lt. Col. Travis W. Hill Sr., commander, 4STB, 4SB, 4th Inf. Div., presided over the ceremony as Bryant relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Darryl O. Dotson Jr.

“For the last two years, Command Sgt. Maj. Bryant has provided me and my predecessor with phenomenal support and advice with distinction,” Hill said. “This battalion has had the challenging task of providing sustainment support and readiness to the Ivy Division, while supporting numerous ARNORTH missions in the continental United States for both COVID-19 response and medical logistical support.”

Bryant was an expert at balancing the many needs of the battalion.

“Balancing your own unit readiness, your expected training glide path, and the needs of meeting mission requirements for the rest of the battalion is a constant juggle that impacts multiple formations on a daily basis,” Hill said. “The ability to quickly adapt to changing situations, look at your own formation to see how it can best support, then provide the guidance and resources to apply is something Command Sgt. Maj. Bryant provided on a routine basis, and he made it look easy!”

Bryant will soon be transitioning to the 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade on Fort Carson.

“I’m very excited for this next step in my career,” Bryant said. “This opportunity is something different for me. It’s not anything that I put my name in the hat for. But if big Army says they need my talents there, then I’m ready to take my chance. I’m eager to jump in, become a team member and help build a stronger organization.”





-30-