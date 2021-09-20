Military Shoppers Can Win Their Share of $35,000 in MILITARY STAR Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes

Photo By Marisa Conner | MILITARY STAR® is looking to give 10 military shoppers on the “nice” list an...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | MILITARY STAR® is looking to give 10 military shoppers on the “nice” list an extra holiday surprise – the gift of cash! From Sept. 24 to Oct. 21, military shoppers who use their MILITARY STAR card twice at any military exchange and twice at any commissary will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $5,000 grand prizes or one five $2,000 second-place prizes. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – MILITARY STAR® is looking to give 10 military shoppers on the “nice” list an extra holiday surprise – the gift of cash!



From Sept. 24 through Oct. 21, shoppers who use their MILITARY STAR card twice at any military exchange and twice at any commissary will automatically be entered in the Home for the Holidays sweepstakes. Five grand-prize winners—one each from the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard—will receive $5,000. Five second-place winners, also one from each branch of service, will receive $2,000.



In the three years that MILITARY STAR has hosted the Home for the Holidays sweepstakes, the program has awarded $75,000 to deserving military winners, just in time for the holiday season.



The MILITARY STAR Home for the Holidays sweepstakes is sponsored by PlayStation, Hisense, WestPoint Home and Pegasus. Purchases at Army & Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard exchanges; ShopMyExchange.com; myNavyExchange.com; ShopCGX.com; Exchange mall vendors, Armed Forces Recreation Centers and commissaries qualify. Winners will be announced on or about Nov. 21. For official rules, visit MyECP.com/CustomerAds/Page/Exchange beginning Sept. 24.



The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve. Cardholders receive 2% in rewards points on purchases. Other benefits include:

• One low APR (10.24%) for all cardholders, regardless of credit score.

• No late, annual or over-limit fees

• 10% discount on all first-day purchases for new cardholders.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, visit MyECP.com.



-- 30 --



Military resale, which includes the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), Marine Corps Exchange (MCX), Coast Guard Exchange (CGX) and Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA), supports service members, military families, retirees and Veterans with good and services at military-exclusive pricing.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview please contact:



• Marisa Conner with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.

• Bryan Driver with the Marine Corps Exchange, 703-432-2272 or Bryan.Driver@usmc-mccs.org.

• Scott Poteet with the Coast Guard Exchange, Scott.Poteet@cgexchange.org or 757-842-4946.

• Kevin Robinson with the Defense Commissary Agency, kevin.robinson@deca.mil or 804-687-8000 extension 48773.