CNRC and Sea Cadets Partner to Develop America’s Youth

MILLINGTON, Tenn. -- Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez recently released his 15 priorities for his second year in charge of NRC. Among them is more engagement with the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps (NSCC).

“We recognize that the Sea Cadets is a youth organization dedicated to developing individuals with a high propensity to serve,” said Velez. “Through presence and engagement with local Naval Sea Cadets units, we hope to serve and strengthen the bonds within our communities.”

Velez’s vision is that the leadership at each Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) directly engages with the leadership of any NSCC unit that falls within their area of responsibility, so a direct channel of communication is established between them. Through this engagement, NSCC units would be able to leverage local naval recruiting stations (NRS) for support and volunteers when needed. Navy Recruiting encourages Sailors volunteering their time to consider their local NSCC as an option to give back in their communities.

"The opportunity for our Sea Cadets to interact with Navy recruiters gives our young men and women a great opportunity to learn about the Navy, and to get motivated about it, and learn what it would be like to serve,” said Rear Adm. (ret.) Andrew Lennon, executive director of NSCC. “We've got 400 Sea Cadet units around the country that are just super engaged with our communities, with our American Legion posts, Veterans of Foreign War posts and Navy posts; and our adult volunteers are always looking for opportunities for our cadets to get engaged in the community. First and foremost, I want our Sea Cadets to have fun and enjoy what they're doing, to feel good about being part of the Sea Cadet team! If we can have our young men and women challenge themselves and become better and more confident people - it will help them become better adults.”

The NSCC is a nationally recognized military youth leadership development program with more than 400 units throughout the United States, Alaska, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and Guam. The organization’s core values mirror those promoted by the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard and reflect their mission and vision. The organization also actively trains its participants in the customs and courtesies of the Navy along with basic seamanship, watch standing protocol and physical fitness. Also included under the Naval Sea Cadet Corps umbrella is their junior program, the League Cadet Corps, for youth ages 10 to 13.

Basic acclimation to the military is one of the many benefits that participation in the Sea Cadets provides. Cadets who enlist in the armed services are often eligible for military advanced pay-grade programs, which can result in advancement of two pay grades in some services. The Sea Cadets program has also had a positive impact on some prospective special programs’ applicants, with more than 10 percent of the midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy being former Sea Cadets.

Although the program is designed around developing the youth involved, the volunteers also mutually benefit.

Lt. Cmdr. Rolando Machado Jr. has intermittently volunteered with the organization for more than seven years and he believes the symbiotic dedication to the program by both volunteers and students results in reciprocating gains.

“Engaging with Sea Cadets is one of the most inspiring things I do for community service. These students have a desire to better themselves, dedicating time outside of school to develop skills that will be applicable as adults,” said Machado. “The biggest personal return for me is when their eyes light up and you can see that they now see themselves in you. That is what it’s really about. Once I become a role model for them and they can see themselves wearing my rank, or having my responsibility as a Naval Officer, I know that this path, which may have seemed insurmountable for them before, is now possible and attainable for them. And that is really the genesis for them to someday be my relief leading Sailors at sea.”

While some Sailors have engaged with NSCC during their career, others are experiencing their first opportunities to volunteer with the organization. Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Shea Fehringer, a member of NRC’s First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA), began volunteering with the local Sea Cadet division, BB-43 USS Tennessee. She said she initially got involved because she was looking for a way to have a positive impact on teenagers and possible future Sailors.

"The reason I reached out to the Sea Cadets as a CNRC FCPOA member was to give our Sailors an opportunity to volunteer in a leadership role with the possibility of becoming more involved as a drill instructor within the program,” said Fehringer. “Through volunteering, the Sea Cadets can learn about what the actual Navy is like. We can tell them what deployments are like, what the different rates are and what opportunities and experiences Sailors get from being active duty.”

While many who have served might be more likely to volunteer with the program, prior service is not a requirement, leaving some Sea Cadet squadrons without the real-life experience of Sailors who have been to the fleet. With a new commitment to the program being emphasized by NRC, members of the Sea Cadets are looking forward to more direct engagement with their active-duty components. For Sea Cadet Lt. j.g. Andrea Thomas, the commanding officer of Fort McHenry Division and Training Ship Constellation, the support from headquarters represents an investment in the future.

“Sea and League Cadets is an excellent youth organization for both young men and women to learn and demonstrate leadership skills, build confidence within themselves, learn their strengths and receive opportunities for improvement,” said Thomas. “Investing in our young people helps benefit a better future for all of us.”

To find a Sea Cadets unit in your area, see ways in which you can get involved, or to learn more about the volunteer opportunities with the Sea Cadets, visit www.seacadets.org.

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 10:04 Story ID: 405600 Location: US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNRC and Sea Cadets Partner to Develop America’s Youth, by PO3 Cody Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.