Drug-free JBLE!

The Drug Demand Reduction Program at Joint Base Langley-Eustis promotes a drug-free environment through educating, deterring and facilitating community outreach.



A drug-free community ensures a fit and ready base populace. Each specimen collected from DDRP goes through Department of Defense certified drug testing laboratories to ensure accurate results.



“The Air Force has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to drugs,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. James Klinedinst, 633rd Air Base Wing Judge Advocate military justice chief.



Airmen, Soldiers and civilians occupying a Testing Designated Position are all subject to drug testing at JBLE. Members need to be aware of and stay away from any drug substances prohibited by DoD policy.



“While Virginia [and other states] have moved to decriminalize marijuana use, the federal government has not decriminalized marijuana at all,” Klinedinst said.



Article 112a in the Uniform Code of Military Justice still specifically lists marijuana as a prohibited substance. Members can be held accountable for violating the UCMJ by using, possessing, distributing, or introducing marijuana onto a federal installation. Other “legal” substances, when used as intoxicants, with the exception of alcohol, are also prohibited by Air Force Manual 44-197.



According to Bruce McFadden, JBLE DDRP chief, leadership should have open conversations about substance abuse and use. Consequences such as loss of GI bill and veteran benefits can happen to members discharged for drug use.



He also suggests discussing coping mechanisms for members, as certain substances use can be used to escape forms of trauma.



There is no warning before being chosen for a drug test. The selection method used for testing is entirely random. The Drug Testing Program Software selects numbers at random depending on how many people are on the list for eligibility.



“Every positive drug test is treated on a case-by-case basis, so there is no ‘one size fits all’ to any positive drug test,” Klinedinst said. “However, a positive drug test can lead to administrative action, non-judicial punishment, or even a court-martial.”



In order for members to protect their careers, health and families, staying away from drugs is important. This also ensures members are ready for the fight… anytime, anywhere.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 09:36 Story ID: 405598 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Drug-free JBLE!, by SrA Alexandra Singer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.