Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GHWB Supports CNATRA Carrier Qualifications

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.19.2021

    Story by Seaman Bayley McMichael 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    GHWB Supports CNATRA Carrier Qualifications
    Story by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bayley McMichael, USS George H.W Bush (CVN 77) Public Affairs.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN – The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) began carrier qualifications with a Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) detachment to support Student Naval Aviator (SNA) qualifications, Sept. 19.

    This is the first opportunity for SNAs from Training Air Wings 1 and 2 to launch and recover from an aircraft carrier at sea. It also provides GHWB Sailors mission essential training for launching and recovering aircraft.

    Nearly 30 SNAs will fly the T-45C Goshawk aircraft during the qualifications. The jets are the primary training platform for Navy and Marine Corps jet pilots. CNATRA SNAs will complete more than 300 arrested landings in order to accomplish this phase of their training.

    GHWB is currently at sea completing certifications and carrier qualifications.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 00:45
    Story ID: 405582
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Supports CNATRA Carrier Qualifications, by SN Bayley McMichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    carrier qualifications
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    GHWB
    naval aviator qualifications

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT