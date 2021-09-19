GHWB Supports CNATRA Carrier Qualifications

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bayley McMichael, USS George H.W Bush (CVN 77) Public Affairs.



ATLANTIC OCEAN – The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) began carrier qualifications with a Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) detachment to support Student Naval Aviator (SNA) qualifications, Sept. 19.



This is the first opportunity for SNAs from Training Air Wings 1 and 2 to launch and recover from an aircraft carrier at sea. It also provides GHWB Sailors mission essential training for launching and recovering aircraft.



Nearly 30 SNAs will fly the T-45C Goshawk aircraft during the qualifications. The jets are the primary training platform for Navy and Marine Corps jet pilots. CNATRA SNAs will complete more than 300 arrested landings in order to accomplish this phase of their training.



GHWB is currently at sea completing certifications and carrier qualifications.

