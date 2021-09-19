IWTC Virginia Beach Sailor Paramount in Supporting Command’s Mission

Courtesy Photo | 210915-N-N0484-0003 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 15, 2021) – Yeoman 2nd Class Gladys...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210915-N-N0484-0003 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 15, 2021) – Yeoman 2nd Class Gladys Bustos, born and raised in the Philippines, currently serves as a Navy yeoman in the Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach’s administrative department (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Yeoman 2nd Class Gladys Bustos, born and raised in the Philippines, currently serves as a Navy yeoman in the Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC)Virginia Beach’s administrative department.



Prior to enlisting in to the United States Navy, Bustos received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy at St. Louis University, Baguio City, Philippines in March 2006.



Bustos completed boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes and reported to Naval Technical Training Center in Meridian, Mississippi, where she completed Yeoman “A” School.



Upon graduation from “A” school, Bustos reported to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, an operational squadron attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).



While serving onboard HSC-9, Bustos received a meritorious promotion to her current rank, Yeoman 2nd Class, Sept. 23, 2019.



Following her tour onboard HSC-9, Bustos reported to Training Support Center Hampton Roads in order to attend a course to become a Certified Pay and Personnel Assistant (CPPA).



After becoming a CPPA, Bustos reported to IWTC Virginia Beach in July 2021 where she continues to support staff and students attached to the command.



When asked about her motivation inside and out of the Navy, Bustos stated, “When I do something, may it be small or big, whether if someone is watching me or not, I might as well give my 110%, or not do it at all.”



