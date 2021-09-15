Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC Virginia Beach Sailor Paramount in Supporting Command’s Mission

    IWTC Virginia Beach Sailor Paramount in Supporting Command’s Mission

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210915-N-N0484-0003 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 15, 2021) – Yeoman 2nd Class Gladys Bustos, born and raised in the Philippines, currently serves as a Navy yeoman in the Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach’s administrative department (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2021 06:27
    TAGS

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC Virginia Beach

