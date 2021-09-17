Information Awards Dinner Recognizes Marines, Civilians Making a Difference in the Information Environment

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Capt. Jennifer Eikenberg, Company Commander of Headquarters Company, 2nd...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Capt. Jennifer Eikenberg, Company Commander of Headquarters Company, 2nd Raider Battalion, Marine Raider Regiment, receives the General Alfred M. Gray Award for officers who demonstrate outstanding leadership within the communications field at the Marine Corps Association Information Awards Dinner, administered by Deputy Commandant for Information, in Arlington, Va. Sept. 16, 2021. The Annual Information Awards Dinner recognizes 15 individuals, 3 unit/organizational awards, and an individual or team award for outstanding performance of Marines and civilians making a difference in the information environment (IE). Awardees were chosen from communities across the warfighting function of information. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey) see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, VA – The Marine Corps Association (MCA) Annual Information Awards Dinner, administered by the Deputy Commandant for Information (DC I), recognized 15 individuals, 3 unit/organizational awards, and an individual or team award for outstanding performance of Marines and Civilians making a difference in the information environment (IE), Sept. 16, 2021.



Awardees were chosen from communities across the warfighting function of information.



DC I convened a board of senior field grade officers, senior enlisted Marines, and civilian Marines to review nominations and select award winners. The period of service eligible for award consideration was Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020.



“Tonight is all about these 19 amazing Marines, civilians and units,” stated LtGen Matthew Glavy, DC I. “I am grateful for their service and their inspirational performance.”



Solicitation for nominations was requested via MARADMIN 722/20, Dec 3, 2020 and an official selection announcement was published via MARADMIN 173/21 on March 31, 2021.



The guest of honor for the event was Gen. Paul Nakasone, Commander, US Cyber Command, Director, National Security Agency and Chief, Central Security Service.



“While the nature of warfare is timeless, the ways and means of warfare are changing. Today, cyberspace –the information environment— is a warfighting domain akin to land, air, sea, and space,” stated Gen. Nakasone. “Cyberspace has created a new strategic environment in which cyber actors can increase their power, degrade the power of others, and gain a strategic advantage. Marines understand warfighting. They understand how to meet the new challenges of our current and future operating environment, and they know how to compete, fight, and win in the information environment.”



The MCA Information Awards Dinner conducted on Sept. 16, 2021 is the second time the annual event has been held, recognizing individuals across the communities unified in the warfighting function of Information. Gen. Robert Neller, 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps, first recognized information as the seventh warfighting function Jan. 17, 2019.



A full list of Information Award recipients with associated awardee biographies can be found at the following link: https://mca-marines.org/info-awards/



