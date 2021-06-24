SFAB hits second stage with first command change

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Gen. Scott A. Jackson, left, commanding general, Security...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Gen. Scott A. Jackson, left, commanding general, Security Force Assistance Command, passes the 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade colors to Col. Robert G. Born, incoming commander, 4th SFAB, during a change of command ceremony June 24, 2021, at Founders Field. (Photo by Scott Prater) see less | View Image Page

By Scott Prater



Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. — The 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade held a change of command ceremony June 24, 2021, for the first time in its history as Col. James K. Dooghan relinquished command to Col. Robert G. Born at Founders Field.



A relatively new type of formation in today’s Army, the SFAB is quite different than most military units. Activated at Fort Carson in early 2019, the 4th SFAB is comprised of specially trained Soldiers and was built to enable combatant commanders to accomplish theater-security objectives by training, advising, assisting, accompanying and enabling allied and partnered indigenous security forces.



Most brigade-level change of command ceremonies involve the passing of unit colors from one commander to another, signaling the assumption of a new commander. But, like most everything, the 4th SFAB does things differently.



The ceremony reviewing officer, Maj. Gen. Scott A. Jackson, commanding general, Security Force Assistance Command, accepted the 4th SFAB unit colors from Dooghan and passed them on to Born — but not before all six 4th SFAB battalion commanders accepted their unit’s colors from Dooghan.



“This is a historic change of leadership for this organization from one set of leaders to another. Being the first change of command, it’s a significant milestone,” Jackson said. “And it marks an inflection point in the unit history and development.”



Comparing the unit’s mission to that of a rocket launch, Jackson explained the outgoing commanders generated vital momentum — like a first stage lift off — through their personal energy, charisma, influence and vision.



“I’m sure these leaders would be the first to say that it wasn’t always pretty and some things they just had to muscle through, such as a worldwide pandemic just prior to their Joint Readiness Training Center rotation; evolving force structures and changes, and an Army-accelerated regional alignment,” Jackson said. “These leaders made it happen and achieved irreversible momentum. And now, they are handing it off to the second-stage leaders that we see on the field.”



Born comes to Fort Carson and the 4th SFAB from the National War College, in Washington D.C., with follow-on duty on the joint staff, serving in both the readiness and Indo-Pacific Joint Operations Directorates. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and has subsequently earned many achievements, including the Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal, among others. He also holds the Expert Infantryman’s Badge, the Ranger Tab, the Army Parachutist Badge and Air Assault Badge.



“On behalf of the six new battalion commanders, I would like to thank Maj. Gen. Jackson for the privilege and honor of commanding this great organization and want to congratulate the six outgoing commanders on their tremendous tenure and their foundational leadership,” Born said. “They should all be extremely proud of their contributions. I am also grateful to Col. Dooghan for all that he has done to set the conditions for our success within the 4th SFAB and its Families.”



Though he bids farewell to the 4th SFAB, Dooghan won’t be leaving. He will be assuming the role of deputy commanding officer for Maneuver of the 4th Infantry Division July 2, 2021.



“The 4th ID is going to be the beneficiary of his (Dooghan’s) tremendous leadership,” Born said. “It is truly an honor to assume command and begin the next chapter of 4th SFAB’s short but very consequential history.”