Courtesy Photo | NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 16, 2021) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 16, 2021) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers a speech during the Department Head Class 263 graduation ceremony at Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) aboard Naval Station Newport. The SWSC Department Head Course is the cornerstone of a surface warfare officer's (SWO) tactical education in their naval career. Upon the conclusion of the graduation ceremony, Department Head Class 263 will take the knowledge back to the fleet, where they will teach the next generation of SWOs. These career naval professionals are part of a long tradition of 60 years of excellence at SWSC, previously known as Surface Warfare Officers School Command, as the Navy continues to grow and adapt to the constantly evolving geopolitical landscape. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce) see less | View Image Page

Vice Adm. Kitchener commemorates 60th Anniversary of Surface Warfare Schools Command



NEWPORT, R.I. – Vice Adm. Kitchener, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, spoke at the 60th anniversary commemoration of Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC), Sept. 16.



The ceremony was held during the 263rd department head graduation ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island with 58 graduates in attendance.



“This is a watershed moment in your career,” Kitchener said. “As a division officer, you were charged with learning how our Navy works and your role in the organization. Now as a department head, each of you will serve as one of the senior members of the wardroom, helping define the culture on each of your ships and preparing the crew for the fight.”



Kitchener also said the 60 years of traditions at SWSC have sharpened the leadership, tactics, and professional skills of surface warfare officers (SWO).



SWSC, previously named Surface Warfare Officer School (SWOS), was established July 1, 1961.



U.S. Naval Destroyer School, the forefather of the present SWSC, was commissioned under the command of Capt. R. K. Joslin in July 1961. In 1967 the schoolhouse added the Prospective Commanding Officer (PCO) and Prospective Executive Officer (PXO) course. Five years later the Surface Warfare Basic Training was established followed by Major Commanders course in 1987, completing the SWO training continuum from Ensign to major command.



“SWSC has a long history of service, success, and I’m grateful that I get to see our future Navy warfighters and leaders gain the tools they need to be successful in the fleet said Capt. Lex Walker, commanding officer of SWSC. “We will continue to provide our ships with the best trained and most educated Sailors and Surface Warfare Officers in the world.”



As training has evolved for SWOs, so have the courses offered at SWSC. Ensigns arriving to the fleet are now sent to SWSC’s Maritime Skills Training Centers (MSTCs) in Norfolk or San Diego for Basic Division Officer Course (BDOC) followed by Officer of the Deck (OOD) Phase I before heading to their first command.



Following their first division officer tour, junior officers return to the MSTCs for OOD Phase II and then to SWSC for Advanced Division Officer Course (ADOC). After completing their second division officer tour and a shore tour, junior officers selected for department head will come back to SWSC for the department head course. In 2013 SWSC also implemented the Surface Warfare Command Qualification and Assessment process for all post-first tour SWO department heads.



For more than half a century, SWSC focused exclusively on training SWOs in three major competencies: navigation and ship handling, engineering, and maritime warfighting. In 2011 the training mission and span of responsibility expanded and SWSC merged with the Center for Naval Engineering. SWSC additionally hosts the Damage Control Assistant course and the Navigator course. SWSC is also responsible for training all non-nuclear engineering rates and providing training for the quartermaster and boatswain’s mate ratings, including all deck department training.



In January 2020 the official name of the school house was changed to Surface Warfare Schools Command after recognizing that the vast majority of the 80,000 students attending training at various SWOS schoolhouses were enlisted Sailors.



SWCS’s mission is to ready Sailors to serve on surface combatants as officers, enlisted engineers, and enlisted navigation professionals to fulfill the Navy’s mission to maintain global maritime superiority.