Upcoming renovations to Defense Logistics Agency facility at NAS Corpus Christi

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $9.9 million firm-fixed-price task order, Sept. 14, to Walga Ross Group JV from Joplin, Missouri, for renovation of building 1846 at Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi, Texas.



The building is currently occupied by Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Distribution and serves as the command’s main mission operations center.



“DLA is investing heavily in our people and modernization of our facilities to provide better, faster and cheaper support to the Warfighter,” said DLA Distribution Corpus Christi Commander Lt. Col. Cody M. Autrey.



The work to be performed provides for renovation of the two-level command suite and administrative office area. Also included is the reconfiguration of the two-level office space, and mechanical and fire protection upgrades to the warehouse.



Temporary facilities will be provided to support displaced DLA Distribution personnel during the construction.



“Public Works Department Corpus Christi is excited for the opportunity to provide construction management and oversight on behalf of a major reimbursable customer;” said Public Works Officer Cmdr. Stephen Lampert. “We look forward to safely executing the delivery of the renovation of building 1846, both on time and on budget.”



The project is expected to be completed by January 2023.

