LRC-Italy’s IMMA supervisor enjoys dynamic work environment, supporting community

Alessandro Frugani, a production control supervisor at Logistics Readiness Center-Italy's Installation Material Maintenance Activity, (left) inspects a tactical truck, which needs an engine replacement. Frugani, who has been working for LRC-Italy for about 1.5 years, is responsible for about 40 personnel to include a team of inspectors.

Name: Alessandro Frugani



Job title: Installation Material Maintenance Activity Production Control Supervisor



Assigned: Logistics Readiness Center-Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy



Experience: I’ve served with LRC-Italy for about 1.5 years. Before this I worked at the post office on Caserma Ederle for about 5 months, and before this I was an entrepreneur businessman. Relatively speaking, I’m a new Army employee. It’s definitely been a new experience and a nice challenge.

Hometown: Malo, Italy



Family: I’m married to my wife, Ketti, for 10 years. We have one daughter, Asia, who is 11 years old.



Q: Can you explain what you do and what your team is responsible for at LRC-Italy?



A: I’m a production control supervisor at LRC-Italy’s Installation Material Maintenance Activity. I’m overall responsible for about 40 personnel within IMMA. We have a supply shop, a service and repair shop, an allied trades shop which includes small arms repair, production control which includes safety and environmental, and we operate the privately owned vehicle inspection station at Caserma Ederle. My team does maintenance on commercial and tactical vehicles, such as Light Medium Tactical Vehicles, Humvees, generators, cranes, tractors, street sweepers, trucks, vans, sedans and more. We also support the Caserma Ederle Fire Station by performing maintenance and repairs on all their fire trucks. This is our priority.



Q: Why is your team’s work at LRC-Italy so important?



A: Our work is very important because we provide assistance and support to all the units stationed here. For example, we support the 173rd Airborne Brigade. It they are unable to repair a specific type of equipment or vehicle, we provide our services and help get them back on the road. Also, we are the only organization here with professionally trained mechanics who can service commercial civilian vehicles. We provide important services to U.S. Army Garrison Italy – to include the Directorate of Logistics and the Directorate of Emergency Services as well as all the community members.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: I love my job because I love the Army. My family is an Army family. My grandfather served during World War II with the Army, and all my family – my brothers and my father – enjoyed their service with the Army. Also, the work here is very dynamic. Every day there are new challenges and new missions. I love to support and work for my team. I work for them – that for me is one of the most important things.



LRC-Italy and 405th AFSB: When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC-Italy directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Italy. LRC-Italy reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.